AUDIO: KWU’s Drinkall Talks Spring Football

The Kansas Wesleyan Football team will conclude its spring practice sessions on Saturday with the Spring Game starting at 11 a.m. at the Graves Family Sports Complex on the KWU campus.

There is no admission charge for the event.

The team will run through group practice sessions starting at 11 a.m. Special teams will take the field at 11:10.

Starting at 11:30, the teams will move into five situational scrimmage sessions, first starting at the offense’s own 25 yard line. They will then move to the opponent 30 yard line, back to the offense’s own 45, then to the opponent 12, then back to the offense’s own 35.

The spring game will conclude around 12:30 p.m.