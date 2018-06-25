AUDIO: KWU Selects Taylor Reichard to Lead Softball Program

Kansas Wesleyan University has selected Taylor Reichard to be the program’s next softball coach as announced by Vice President and Director of Athletics Mike Hermann. Reichard will succeed Shelby Graves who served as the interim head coach for a majority of the spring 2018 season.

“Taylor brings outstanding experience as both a coach and a player. Plus, as a Kansas native, her regional recruiting connections will be helpful,” Hermann said. “Her passion for softball and her preparation to be the Kansas Wesleyan head coach put her at the top of a strong pool of candidates. I think current and future Coyotes will enjoy playing for her.”

Reichard comes to Kansas Wesleyan after serving the last three seasons as an assistant coach at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., under coach Julie LeMaire. While at NSU, Reichard coached primarily the infielders and hitters.

“Having coached at Emporia State University and Nova Southeastern University under Head Coach Julie LeMaire, who is a very dominant and successful coach, I know what it takes to be successful,” Reichard said. “I believe in my ability to recruit the athletic, hard-working, and academically successful kids to KWU.”

Before NSU, Reichard served one season as a student-assistant coach at Emporia State under LeMaire, before following her to Fort Lauderdale.

“I was born and raised in Kansas and when the opportunity arose for the Kansas Wesleyan position it was a no brainer that I needed to apply,” Reichard said. “Starting my head coaching career close to home was important to me. Also, KWU has had a successful past that I believe I am more than capable of continuing the tradition of the program. The support shown from Athletic Director Mike Hermann in hiring process was tremendous, and only made this an easier decision for me.”

Reichard played three seasons under LeMaire at Emporia State and was part of the Hornets’ 20-0 championship season in the MIAA in 2012. She was a three-time All-MIAA selection for the Hornets, earning Honorable Mention nods in 2012 and 2014 and a Second-Team nod as a freshman in 2011. She was a career .309 hitter while at ESU.

Reichard is ready to continue the strong tradition of success at Kansas Wesleyan, not only on the field, but off, both academically and in community involvement.

“KWU has been successful on and off the field in the past. I look forward to using that momentum in the future as I build a new culture here at KWU,” she said. “I believe the more the community is involved with KWU softball the better. I plan to host tailgates prior to games, run camps for the youth of the community to be involved with not only the coaching staff but the players as well, but also to have our softball players plastered all over the Salina community. Our girls will be involved with as many community service projects as possible.”

Reichard graduated from Emporia State in 2015 with a bachelor degree in Psychology and returned to ESU to complete her Master of Science degree in Health and Human Performance in 2017. The Augusta, Kan. native was an All-Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League selection for the Augusta Orioles in high school.