AUDIO: KWU Picked No. 1, Bethany No. 11 at KCAC FB Media Day

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes ran the table in Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference play in 2018.

It’s no surprise that KWU is the overwhelming favorite for this season.

The Coyotes were the unanimous pick to repeat as KCAC champions by the coaches and tabbed No. 1 by the 26 media members at KCAC Football Media Day in Wichita. All, but two media individuals selected Kansas Wesleyan as the top team in the conference. Ottawa received the two votes, being picked to finish second in both polls, followed by Avila and Tabor.

KWU enters the 2019 season following the best season in school and KCAC history. The Coyotes posted a 13-1 record, 10-0 in the KCAC, and became the first conference school to reach the NAIA semifinals after victories over Langston (Okla.) and Dickinson State (N.D.). There is a new head football coach in Myers Hendrickson, who inherits a squad that returns 15 starters. The list includes four who earned All-America honors and 12 who were named All-KCAC. Conference Player of the Year Demarco Prewitt, co-Offensive Player of the Year Johnny Feauto and Defensive Player of the Year Shaq Bradford are among the returnees.

Meanwhile for Bethany, the Swedes were placed last in the KCAC by coaches and media members. First-year head football coach Curran White takes over a program that went 2-9, 2-8 in conference play in 2018. Coach White served as offensive coordinator the past two seasons at Ottawa. Bethany has a few starters back, but 70 percent of the roster features underclassmen.

2019 KCAC Media Poll

1. Kansas Wesleyan – 284 (24 first-place votes)

2. Ottawa – 248 (2)

3. Avila – 225

4. Tabor – 200

5. Sterling – 174

6. Southwestern – 149

7. Bethel – 127

8. Saint Mary – 110

9. Friends – 90

10. McPherson – 72

11. Bethany – 37

2019 KCAC Coaches Poll

1. Kansas Wesleyan – 100 (10 first-place votes)

2. Ottawa – 86

3. Avila – 79

4. Tabor – 73 (1)

5. Sterling – 70

6. Southwestern – 52

7. Bethel – 45

T8. Friends – 33

T8. Saint Mary – 33

10. McPherson – 18

11. Bethany – 16