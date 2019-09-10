Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/9

Pat StrathmanSeptember 10, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: director of athletics and vice president Mike Hermann, men’s soccer coach Diego Cocon, football coach Myers Hendrickson, and senior defensive end Shaq Bradford.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Men’s & women’s golf in Salina; men’s & women’s tennis in Topeka
Wed – Men’s soccer vs Dodge City at 3:30; women’s soccer vs Baker at 6; volleyball at Bethany
Fri – Men’s & women’s tennis in Winfield; volleyball vs Dakota State at 1, Montana-Western at 7
Sat – Volleyball vs Columbia at 9; men’s & women’s soccer vs Missouri Valley at 1/3:30; football at Friends at 7

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. September 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 7 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 14 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 28 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 11 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 25 One hour 6:00pm
Wed. December 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

