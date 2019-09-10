AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/9

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: director of athletics and vice president Mike Hermann, men’s soccer coach Diego Cocon, football coach Myers Hendrickson, and senior defensive end Shaq Bradford.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Men’s & women’s golf in Salina; men’s & women’s tennis in Topeka

Wed – Men’s soccer vs Dodge City at 3:30; women’s soccer vs Baker at 6; volleyball at Bethany

Fri – Men’s & women’s tennis in Winfield; volleyball vs Dakota State at 1, Montana-Western at 7

Sat – Volleyball vs Columbia at 9; men’s & women’s soccer vs Missouri Valley at 1/3:30; football at Friends at 7