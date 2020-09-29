Salina, KS

Now: 64 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 81 ° | Lo: 50 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/28

Pat StrathmanSeptember 29, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, director of golf/women’s golf coach Hannah Hendrickson, and football coach Myers Hendrickson.

Schedule for month of October:

Date Duration Time
Mon. October 5 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 12 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 19 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 26 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Plans Purple and Gold Game Saturday; Oct....

September 29, 2020 10:28 am

Saturday’s KWU at Avila Soccer matches ...

September 24, 2020 3:26 pm

ATG Sports Selected for Salina Turf Projects

 10:51 am

KWU Men’s Golf wins Ottawa Fall Invitat...

September 22, 2020 9:54 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

K-State’s Klieman Named Dodd Trop...

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Leading the Wildcats to a school record-tying 21-point comeback victory at No....

September 29, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/28

Sports News

September 29, 2020

KWU Plans Purple and Gold Game Satu...

Sports News

September 29, 2020

High School Sports Digest – 9/28

Sports News

September 29, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Belongings Stolen From a ...
September 29, 2020Comments
Temporary DMV Office to O...
September 28, 2020Comments
6 New COVID-19 Cases at S...
September 28, 2020Comments
Salina Art Center Cinema ...
September 28, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH