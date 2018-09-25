AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9-24

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

First-year head tennis coach Josh Molino kicked off the show. Coach Molino discussed the transition of becoming a head coach at KWU. He also brought senior captain Mike Moody from Oklahoma City.

Volleyball all-time wins leader Fred Aubuchon has been pleased with the play during a six-game win streak. The Coyotes start KCAC play for real this week.

Head football coach Matt Drinkall stopped by to recap the 70-24 victory over Ottawa. Junior Trenton Poe-Evans made the catch of a lifetime and he recapped the play from his point of view. Senior linebacker Pierce Williams also joined the show.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Women’s golf at OBU Invitational, men’s golf at Mid-South Classic, volleyball vs Friends at 7 pm

Wed – Women’s and men’s soccer at Saint Mary

Thu – Tennis vs Baker at 11 am

Sat – Cross country at Tabor Cottonwood Challenge, women’s and men’s soccer vs Bethany at 1 and 3 pm, volleyball vs Saint Mary at 2 pm, football at Bethany at 7 pm