AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9-17

Pat StrathmanSeptember 18, 2018

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

Luke Samford, men’s and women’s cross country head coach, kicked off the program, recapping the meet in Joplin, Mo. at Missouri Southern. Coach Samford was thrilled with the performance of a couple young runners. He also commented on the heat wave here in Kansas.

Sports Information Director David Toelle followed coach Samford to talk all things KWU.

Head football coach Matt Drinkall finished off the show. Coach Drinkall broke down the 42-7 victory over previously-ranked Sterling over the weekend. Kansas Wesleyan jumped to No. 14 in the nation following the win. Coach Drinkall also brought senior safety Zeriam Jackson and junior tailback DeMarco Prewitt.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Golf at SCU Invitational, volleyball vs KCC at 7 pm
Wed – Women’s and men’s soccer vs USAO at 5 & 7 pm
Fri – Tennis at ITA Regionals, volleyball at Southwestern/MACU
Sat – Tennis at ITA Regionals, bowling at SWIBC Tournament, volleyball vs Bethel at 1 pm, women’s and men’s soccer at Friends, football vs Ottawa at 5 pm
Sun – Bowling at SWIBC Tournament

