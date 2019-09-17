AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/16

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.
Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.
On the show: director of athletics and vice president Mike Hermann, cross country coach Kyle Hiser, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior quarterback Johnny Feauto, and junior linebacker Charles Barnes III.
This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Women’s and men’s soccer at USAO
Wed – Volleyball vs Friends at 7
Fri – Men’s tennis in Winfield; volleyball at Bethel
Sat – Tennis in Winfield; cross country in North Newton, football vs Bethany at 2
