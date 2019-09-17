Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9/16

Pat StrathmanSeptember 17, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: director of athletics and vice president Mike Hermann, cross country coach Kyle Hiser, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior quarterback Johnny Feauto, and junior linebacker Charles Barnes III.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Women’s and men’s soccer at USAO
Wed – Volleyball vs Friends at 7
Fri – Men’s tennis in Winfield; volleyball at Bethel
Sat – Tennis in Winfield; cross country in North Newton, football vs Bethany at 2

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. September 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 7 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 14 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 28 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 11 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 25 One hour 6:00pm
Wed. December 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

