AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 9-10

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

Fred Aubuchon, all-time wins leader at KWU in volleyball, kick off the program to break down the recent tournament at Hastings College. Wesleyan avenged a season-opening loss against MidAmerica Nazarene, but the Coyotes fell to Peru State and Concordia. The Coyotes return to Mabee Arena Wednesday for a home match with Bethany.

Women’s soccer coach Kat Benton made her debut on the KWU Coaches Show. Coach Benton has enjoyed the season thus far. KWU settled for a 1-1 tie with Concordia at Salina Stadium, pushing the Coyotes’ record to 2-0-1. The next two matches for KWU are against Heart of America Athletic Conference teams, a league known for soccer.

Head football coach Matt Drinkall orchestrated a dominating 83-0 victory over Friends in the 2018 home opener. The Coyotes set a school record for points, shattering the previous mark of 72 set in 2010. KWU also shut out an opponent for first time since 2015. The Coyotes also had a punt return for a score for the first time since 2001.

Coach Drinkall wasn’t alone as he brought in quarterback Johnny Feauto and linebacker Jasper Chavez. Feauto was named the KCAC offensive player of the week after completing 10 passes for 324 yards and five touchdowns. Chavez anchored a defense that limited the Falcons to 154 total yards on Saturday.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Golf at Ottawa Fall Classic, men’s soccer vs Southwestern at 4 pm

Wed – Golf at Ottawa Fall Classic, women’s soccer at MidAmerica Nazarene, volleyball vs Bethany at 7 pm

Fri – Tennis in Winfield

Sat – Cross country at Missouri Southern Stampede, tennis in Winfield, soccer at Missouri Valley, volleyball vs Cottey College at 3 pm, football at #25 Sterling at 6 pm with pregame at 5:30 on FM 104.9, ksal.com & Rocking M Media app