Salina, KS

Now: 70 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 101 ° | Lo: 70 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/30

Pat StrathmanAugust 31, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave.

Come enjoy Kansas Wesleyan food specials – $4 nachos and 50 cent sliders! Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: men’s soccer coach LeBaron Hollimon, cross country coach Kyle Hiser, and football coach Myers Hendrickson

Schedule for September

Date Duration Start Time
Tue. September 7 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 27 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

KWU Women’s Soccer upsets No. 17 Baker 3-2

August 30, 2021 9:47 am

KWU volleyball drops matches on second day of...

August 29, 2021 12:11 am

KW volleyball splits matches on first day of ...

August 28, 2021 9:52 am

KW volleyball continues hot start to season k...

August 26, 2021 8:38 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/30

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back! The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various progra...

August 31, 2021 Comments

HS Sports Digest – 8/30

Sports News

August 31, 2021

2 New COVID Deaths, 60 New Cases

COVID-19 Top News

August 30, 2021

Cowboys Collect Money to Fight Canc...

Kansas News

August 30, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Cowboys Collect Money to ...
August 30, 2021Comments
Houston Hub on the Horizo...
August 30, 2021Comments
Burglary results in $23,0...
August 30, 2021Comments
Vehicle Burglary in Salin...
August 30, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices