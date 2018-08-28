AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8-27

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Mike Hermann kicked off the first edition of the KWU Coaches Show. Hermann recapped the 8th annual Night with the Yotes, discussed future plans at KWU, and talked about his coaching staff.

Fred Aubuchon, all-time wins leader at KWU in volleyball, followed Hermann to break down the recent start to the 2018 campaign. Kansas Wesleyan went 3-1 at the KCAC Fall Fling, losing in the championship to McPherson. KCAC Defender of the Week Kortney Cunningham also joined the program. She described her time at KWU and much more.

Wrapping up the show was KWU football coach Matt Drinkall. The No. 21-ranked Coyotes head to Texas Wesleyan this weekend to open 2018. Coach Drinkall broke down practice so far, chatted about his players on the KCAC preseason team, and described his focus going into week one.

This week in KWU athletics

Wed – VB at Concordia

Fri – Women’s soccer at Northwestern

Sat – Cross country at Builder Invite; men’s soccer at University of Antelope Valley; VB vs Graceland at 1 pm; women’s soccer at Dordt; VB vs Stephens at 7 pm; FB at Texas Wesleyan at 7 pm

Sun – VB vs William Penn at 2 pm; men’s soccer at Vanguard; VB vs Haskell at 6 pm