AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/23

Pat StrathmanAugust 24, 2021

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave.

Come enjoy Kansas Wesleyan food specials – $4 nachos and 50 cent sliders! Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, volleyball coach Jessica Biegert, and football coach Myers Hendrickson

Schedule for August/September

Date Duration Start Time
Mon. August 30 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. September 7 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. September 27 One hour 6:00pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 8/23

August 24, 2021

