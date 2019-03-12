Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 3-11

Pat StrathmanMarch 12, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. This week’s show was moved to Thursday because of conflicts. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: track and field coach Luke Samford, baseball coach Bill Neale, and strength and conditioning coach John Michaletti.

Here’s the remaining schedule:

Date Time
Mon. March 18 6:00pm
Mon. March 25 6:00pm

