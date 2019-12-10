Salina, KS

Now: 24 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 39 ° | Lo: 24 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12/9

Pat StrathmanDecember 10, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson and director of athletics Steve Wilson

This week in KWU athletics
Wed – Basketball at St. Mary beginning at 6 pm
Sat – Indoor Track & Field in Seward, Neb., basketball vs Southwestern at 5 pm
Sun – Men’s basketball at Fort Hays State

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU Football Places Six on AFCA-NAIA All-Amer...

December 9, 2019 9:55 pm

KWU Women Hold Off York for 5th Straight Win

December 8, 2019 8:36 am

KWU Men Fall in Heartbreaker to York 66-64

 8:36 am

KWU Women Roll to 4th Straight Win 72-61 Over...

December 6, 2019 8:23 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12/9

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes ...

December 10, 2019 Comments

CityGo Holiday Give & Go

Top News

December 10, 2019

KWU Football Places Six on AFCA-NAI...

Sports News

December 9, 2019

Weber Named 2019 USA Basketball co-...

Sports News

December 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Scam Alert
December 9, 2019Comments
Child Struck by Vehicle
December 9, 2019Comments
Chainsaws Stolen in Burgl...
December 9, 2019Comments
ATM Skimmer Found
December 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH