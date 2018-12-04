Salina, KS

Now: 31 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 38 ° | Lo: 23 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12-3

Pat StrathmanDecember 4, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

The Kansas Wesleyan football team is on to the NAIA Championship Series semifinals after edging the No. 15 Dickinson State Blue Hawks, 43-40. KWU hosts No. 7 Benedictine College this Saturday at 1 pm at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

On the show this week: defensive coordinator John Michaletti, junior linebacker Jasper Chavez, and junior wide receiver Trenton Poe-Evans.

This week in KWU athletics
Wed – women’s and men’s basketball vs Saint Mary at 6 & 8 pm on FM 104.9
Thu – wrestling vs York at 7 pm
Sat – women’s and men’s basketball at Ottawa at 3 & 5 on FM 104.9
Sun – wrestling in Wichita

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Hunt and Kraemer Earn KCAC Men’s Basket...

December 3, 2018 3:33 pm

Benedictine Ends KWU’s Magical Run

December 1, 2018 10:59 pm

Kansas Wesleyan Throttles Avila in Sweep

 10:49 pm

KWU Women Rout Southwestern, Men Stumble Late

November 30, 2018 11:54 am

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Family’s Dog Killed in...

A dog belonging to a Salina family has been killed in an animal abuse incident in Wichita. A Wich...

December 4, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12-3

Sports News

December 4, 2018

Miles tabs Chip Lindsey to lead the...

Sports News

December 4, 2018

Saline County Sheriff truck

Gold Ring, Watch Stolen

Kansas News

December 4, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Saline County Sheriff truck
Gold Ring, Watch Stolen
December 4, 2018Comments
Still Time to Vote For &#...
December 4, 2018Comments
Government Offices to Clo...
December 4, 2018Comments
Discount on Kenwood Cove ...
December 3, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH