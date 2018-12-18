Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12-17

Pat StrathmanDecember 18, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: cheer head coach Jenni Showman, women’s basketball head coach Ryan Showman, men’s basketball head coach Anthony Monson.

This is the final show until Wednesday, January 9.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Vandal Hits Barber’s Window

A barber shop's window was shattered by a pellet from a BB gun. Salina Police are investigating a...

December 18, 2018 Comments

December 18, 2018

