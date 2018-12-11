AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 12-10

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: women’s basketball head coach Ryan Showman, seniors Gabbie and Maddie Miller, men’s basketball head coach Anthony Monson.

This week in KWU athletics

Wed – women’s and men’s basketball at Friends at 6 & 8 pm on FM 104.9

Sat – women’s and men’s basketball vs Bethel at 5 & 7 on FM 104.9