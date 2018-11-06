AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11-5

The 2018-19 crossover sports season is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: director of athletics and vice president Mike Hermann, head volleyball coach Fred Aubuchon and his wife Sabrina, and assistant football coaches Kre Webb, Josh Lewis and Bryant Beal.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Women’s soccer vs Bethany at 7 pm

Wed – Women’s basketball vs Haskell at 7 pm on FM 104.9, men’s soccer vs McPherson at 7 pm

Thu – Men’s basketball at Midland

Fri – Volleyball vs TBA

Sat – Bowling at Leatherneck Classic, wrestling at Bethany, football at Southwestern at 1 pm on FM 104.9

Sun – Bowling at Leatherneck Classic