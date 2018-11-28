Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 26 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11-27

Pat StrathmanNovember 28, 2018

The 2018 fall sports season isn’t over for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

The Kansas Wesleyan football team is on to the NAIA Championship Series semifinals after edging the No. 15 Dickinson State Blue Hawks, 43-40. KWU hosts No. 7 Benedictine College this Saturday at 1 pm at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

On the show this week: women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, senior guard Sydney Mortensen, football coach Matt Drinkall, senior tailback Kobee McCorkle and senior superback Shereef Wahba.

This week in KWU athletics
Thu – women’s and men’s basketball at Southwestern at 6 & 8 pm on FM 104.9
Sat – football vs Benedictine at 1 pm on FM 104.9, women’s and men’s basketball vs Avila at 5 & 7 on FM 104.9
Sun – wrestling in Hays

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU Women Throttle McPherson, Men Fall on Buz...

November 27, 2018 12:15 am

FINAL FOUR: Coyotes Advance to NAIA Semifinal

November 24, 2018 8:06 pm

Brooks’ 31 Salvages Split for Kansas Wesleyan

November 21, 2018 8:35 am

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11-19

November 20, 2018 10:47 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

KU’s Williams, K-State’...

The All-Big 12 Conference football teams and individual award winners have been announced. Selection...

November 28, 2018 Comments

“Christmas for Kids” Toy Drive

Top News

November 28, 2018

VFW Invites Kids to Christmas Party

Top News

November 28, 2018

Kobach: Migrants Didn’t Help ...

Kansas News

November 28, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kobach: Migrants DidnR...
November 28, 2018Comments
Hooten Hallers to Highlig...
November 27, 2018Comments
VIDEO: KWU Coyotes Re-Wri...
November 27, 2018Comments
Repossessed Truck Stolen
November 27, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH