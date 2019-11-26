Salina, KS

Now: 40 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 26 °

BREAKING NEWS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/25

Pat StrathmanNovember 26, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior offensive lineman Alex Gutierrez, and senior defensive back Tevin Jones.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Basketball vs Bethany beginning at 6 pm
Sat – Football vs #6 Lindsey Wilson at 12 pm
Sun – eSports TESPA Overwatch Competitive

Date Duration of show Time
Tue. December 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

No. 3 KWU Blasts Baker 42-7 in FCS First Roun...

November 23, 2019 11:45 pm

KWU Men Stay Unbeaten in KCAC Play

 11:42 pm

KWU Women Pick up First KCAC Win, 78-71, Over...

 11:40 pm

Balanced Effort Fuels KWU Men’s 79-57 R...

November 21, 2019 8:51 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/25

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes ...

November 26, 2019 Comments

Experts Warn of “Drinksgiving”

Top News

November 26, 2019

Foundation Awards $29,000 in Commun...

Top News

November 26, 2019

Jayhawks Cruise Past Chaminade, 93-...

Sports News

November 25, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Clay Center Man Injured i...
November 25, 2019Comments
UPDATE: Missing Truck Fou...
November 25, 2019Comments
Over 500 Children Dependi...
November 25, 2019Comments
Slow Down, Move Over – ...
November 25, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH