AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/23

Pat StrathmanNovember 24, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is back and with a new location!

The KWU Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at Wesleyan.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at the new Library Sports Bar & Grill on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. The Library is located just a couple blocks north of the campus of Kansas Wesleyan at 1307 S Santa Fe Ave. Cheering is always encouraged at Salina’s new neighborhood bar & grill and is the perfect spot to watch games for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes, Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals, Kansas State Wildcats, and Kansas Jayhawks.

On the show: cross country coach Kyle Hiser, KCAC champion Steph Martinez, women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, and men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson.

Schedule for December:

Date Duration Time
Tue. December 1 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 7 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. December 15 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 21 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/23

