AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11-19

Pat StrathmanNovember 20, 2018

The 2018 fall sports season isn’t over for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

With basketball on Monday next week, the next KWU Coaches Show is on Tuesday, November 27.

The Kansas Wesleyan football team recorded its first-ever NAIA postseason victory on Saturday, edging the No. 9 Langston Lions 15-9. KWU hosts Dickinson State this Saturday at 1 pm at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

On the show this week: director of athletics and vice president Mike Hermann, and assistant football coaches Wes Fleming and Mike Hall.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – women’s and men’s basketball at Sterling at 6 & 8 pm on FM 104.9
Fri – men’s basketball at Colorado School of Mines
Sat – football vs Dickinson State at 1 pm on FM 104.9, men’s basketball at Colorado Christian

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved.

