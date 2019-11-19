AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/18

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.
Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.
On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior offensive lineman Martin Cintora, senior defensive back Rashaan Broomfield, men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson, and assistant women’s basketball coach Carolyn Jenkins.
This week in KWU athletics
Wed – Basketball at Tabor starting at 6 pm
Fri – NAIA National Cross Country Meet
Sat – Football vs #15 Baker at 12 pm, basketball at Friends beginning at 5 pm
Sun – eSports TESPA Overwatch Competitive
