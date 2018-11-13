Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11-12

Pat StrathmanNovember 13, 2018

The 2018 fall sports season isn’t over for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

KWU men’s soccer and football host NAIA postseason games on Saturday. The men draw Mid America Christian while the football team meets Langston at the Graves Family Sports Complex. The women’s squad is on the road, taking on John Brown.

On the show this week: men’s soccer coach Diego Cocon, women’s soccer coach Kat Benton, football coach Matt Drinkll, tailback Demarco Prewitt and defensive end Shaq Bradford.

This week in KWU athletics
Sat – Men’s soccer vs Mid America Christian, wrestling at Southwest Scuffle, football vs Langston at 1:00 on FM 104.9, women’s soccer at John Brown, women’s and men’s basketball at Oklahoma Wesleyan at 3 and 5 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11-12

The 2018 fall sports season isn't over for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes. The Kansas Wesleyan Coach...

