AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/11

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, cross country coach Kyle Hiser, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior offensive lineman Daniel Fletcher, and junior linebacker Jacob Marcotte.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Women’s basketball at Haskell, men’s basketball at Emporia State

Wed – Women’s & women’s soccer at Friends in KCAC semifinals

Fri – Volleyball at KCAC Tournament

Sat – Football vs #25 Bethel at 1 pm, basketball vs Sterling at 5:30 pm

Sun – eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive