AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 11/11

Pat StrathmanNovember 12, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, cross country coach Kyle Hiser, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior offensive lineman Daniel Fletcher, and junior linebacker Jacob Marcotte.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Women’s basketball at Haskell, men’s basketball at Emporia State
Wed – Women’s & women’s soccer at Friends in KCAC semifinals
Fri – Volleyball at KCAC Tournament
Sat – Football vs #25 Bethel at 1 pm, basketball vs Sterling at 5:30 pm
Sun – eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. November 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 25 One hour 6:00pm
Wed. December 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

