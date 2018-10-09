AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-8

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: head volleyball coach Fred Aubuchon, 2018 Hall of Fame inductee Sarah Claborn, defensive coordinator John Michaletti, defensive end Shaq Bradford, and quarterback Johnny Feauto.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Men’s golf in Louisiana, volleyball at York

Wed – Women’s and men’s soccer vs Tabor at 5 & 7 pm

Fri – Men’s and women’s tennis at Washburn

Sat – Football vs Tabor at 1:30 pm, volleyball at Tabor

Sun – Men’s and women’s soccer at Avila