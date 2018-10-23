Salina, KS

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-22

Pat StrathmanOctober 23, 2018

The 2018-19 fall sports season is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: head volleyball coach Fred Aubuchon, head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, head football coach Mat Drinkall, sophomore Charles Barnes III and junior Walker Borghardt.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Golf in Arkansas, volleyball at Bethel
Wed – Women’s and men’s soccer at Ottawa
Thu – Women’s basketball at Doane
Fri – Women’s basketball at College of Saint Mary
Sat – Football at Bethel at 1:30, volleyball vs Ottawa at 2 pm, women’s and men’s soccer vs Oklahoma Wesleyan at 5 & 7 pm

