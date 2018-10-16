AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10-15

The 2018-19 athletic year is officially underway for the Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes.

With the start of a new year, leads to the first Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show this week: head women’s soccer coach Kat Benton, head cross country coach Luke Samford, head football coach Matt Drinkall, defensive end Anthony Munro, and tight end Charlie Simmons.

This week in KWU athletics

Wed – Women’s and men’s soccer vs Southwestern at 5 & 7 pm, volleyball vs Avila at 7 pm

Thu – KWU Coaches Luncheon at Martinelli’s at 11:30 am

Fri – Volleyball at Southwestern

Sat – Cross country in Winfield, bowling in Wichita, football at McPherson at 1:00 pm, women’s and men’s soccer vs Bethel at 5 & 7 pm

Sun – Bowling in Wichita