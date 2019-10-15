AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/14

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior tight end Trenton Poe-Evans, and senior defensive end/linebacker Anthony Munro.

This week in KWU athletics

Tue – Volleyball vs York at 7 pm

Wed – Soccer at Tabor

Fri – Volleyball at Columbia Tournament, facing Missouri Baptist & Park University

Sat – Bowling at Mid-States Championships, volleyball at Columbia Tournament, facing Wiley College & Columbia, football at Southwestern at 1 pm, soccer vs Avila at 5 & 7 pm

Sun – Bowling at Mid-States Championships, eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive