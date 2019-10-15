Salina, KS

Now: 48 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 66 ° | Lo: 35 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/14

Pat StrathmanOctober 15, 2019

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: director of athletics Steve Wilson, football coach Myers Hendrickson, senior tight end Trenton Poe-Evans, and senior defensive end/linebacker Anthony Munro.

This week in KWU athletics
Tue – Volleyball vs York at 7 pm
Wed – Soccer at Tabor
Fri – Volleyball at Columbia Tournament, facing Missouri Baptist & Park University
Sat – Bowling at Mid-States Championships, volleyball at Columbia Tournament, facing Wiley College & Columbia, football at Southwestern at 1 pm, soccer vs Avila at 5 & 7 pm
Sun – Bowling at Mid-States Championships, eSports at TESPA Overwatch Competitive

Date Duration of show Time
Mon. October 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. October 28 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 11 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 18 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. November 25 One hour 6:00pm
Wed. December 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. December 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 13 One hour 6:00pm
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

KWU’s Feauto Earns 2nd KCAC Player of W...

October 14, 2019 8:49 pm

No. 2 KWU Shatters Records in 90-0 Win Over S...

October 12, 2019 11:50 pm

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Announces Steve Wilson...

October 10, 2019 4:41 pm

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/7

October 8, 2019 10:21 am


Latest Stories

Sports News

South Girls Golf Qualifies for Stat...

The season isn't quite yet over for the Salina South girls golf team. Two of the top four spots w...

October 15, 2019 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 10/14

Sports News

October 15, 2019

Oh Deer: Crashes Increasing on Kans...

Top News

October 15, 2019

FHSU Launches Enhanced Scholarship ...

Kansas News

October 15, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Launches Enhanced Sc...
October 15, 2019Comments
Aim is to Inspire at Ever...
October 15, 2019Comments
$17k Forgery Scam
October 14, 2019Comments
Woman Hurt in 2 Car Crash
October 14, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH