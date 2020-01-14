Salina, KS

Now: 36 °

Currently: Fog

Hi: 43 ° | Lo: 31 °

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/13

Pat StrathmanJanuary 14, 2020

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show puts a spotlight on various programs, coaches and student athletes at KWU.

Join voice of the Coyotes Pat Strathman at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn on Mondays from 6 to 7 pm. If you’re a student, head out to BT and flash your student ID to receive 15 percent off your bill. Also, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple on Fridays for a 10 percent discount.

On the show: baseball coach Bill Neale, women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman, men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson

Date Duration of show Time
Tue. January 21 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. January 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 3 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 10 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 17 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. February 24 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 2 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 9 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 16 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 23 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. March 30 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 6 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 13 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 20 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. April 27 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 4 One hour 6:00pm
Mon. May 11 One hour 6:00pm

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Heinen named KCAC Women’s Basketball Pl...

January 14, 2020 9:52 am

Huge second half fuels rout of Oklahoma Wesle...

January 12, 2020 12:24 am

KWU Men fall to Oklahoma Wesleyan 80-66

 12:21 am

KWU Men’s second half rally falls just ...

January 9, 2020 7:51 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Legislative Session Underway

Kansas lawmakers are back in Topeka for the start of a new year. Yesterday marked the beginning o...

January 14, 2020 Comments

AUDIO: KWU Coaches Show 1/13

Sports News

January 14, 2020

Heinen named KCAC Women’s Bas...

Sports News

January 14, 2020

Hoppock Takes Over as Salina Mayor

Top News

January 14, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Legislative Session Under...
January 14, 2020Comments
Monthly Food Distribution...
January 13, 2020Comments
Another Jail Town Hall Pl...
January 13, 2020Comments
South’s Thespian Tr...
January 13, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH