First year head coach, Chris Klieman, continues to get acclimated to his new position at K-State.

The Wildcats’ football team reported to campus on Friday and has been hard at work ever since with their first practices of the year.

K-State opens its season on Aug. 31 at home against Nicholls State.

Klieman spoke to media for the first time today on what he’s seen in practice so far. Here’s what he said via K-State Sports: