Watch: Chris Klieman | Buddy Wyatt | Steve Stanard | Mike Tuiasosopo



MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman, along with three defensive coaches – Buddy Wyatt, Steve Stanard and Mike Tuiasosopo – met with members of the media on Tuesday inside the Shamrock Zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Above are links to video and audio of the press conferences, and below is a complete transcript.