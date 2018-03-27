AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 3-26

After an excellent eight-month run, the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is over.

The program ran every Monday during the KWU athletic year from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn, located just past Lowe’s in Salina. Although the show is over, still go for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side on Mondays. On Fridays, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple to receive 15 percent off your lunch bill. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department made appearances throughout the year.

For the finale of 2017-18, four coaches hopped on the program.

KWU interim softball coach Shelby Graves recapped the first two series of KCAC play, including a thrilling doubleheader sweep over York.

Wesleyan bowling coach Todd Zenner was extremely pleased with the ninth place finish at NAIA nationals for his men’s squad.

KWU baseball coach Bill Neale summarized the most recent series versus York.

Kansas Wesleyan golf coach Randy Syring discussed the KWU Spring Invitational, and chatted about his nomination to be inducted to the Kansas Golf Association Hall of Fame.