AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 3-22

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is coming to a close.

Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

While spring sports are dominating the conversation at the moment, volleyball continues to practice. KWU’s volleyball team won the KCAC regular season title in 2017 and the Coyotes are hoping for a repeat in the upcoming fall. Plenty of new players are on campus. Head coach Fred Aubuchon discussed the off-season, which includes an exciting new camp opportunity in Salina.

Kansas Wesleyan football is gearing up for spring practice. The 15-day practice schedule begins on Thursday, March 29. The fun concludes on Saturday, April 28 when the Coyotes host their spring game at the Graves Family Sports Complex. A trio of coaches joined the show to chat about the future of KWU football: assistants Matt Myers, Kre Webb and Josh Lewis.