Salina, KS

Now: 72 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 46 °

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 3-22

Pat StrathmanMarch 23, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is coming to a close.

Just one show remains. The program runs every Monday in March from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn, located just past Lowe’s in Salina. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. On Fridays, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple to receive 15 percent off your lunch bill. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

While spring sports are dominating the conversation at the moment, volleyball continues to practice. KWU’s volleyball team won the KCAC regular season title in 2017 and the Coyotes are hoping for a repeat in the upcoming fall. Plenty of new players are on campus. Head coach Fred Aubuchon discussed the off-season, which includes an exciting new camp opportunity in Salina.

Kansas Wesleyan football is gearing up for spring practice. The 15-day practice schedule begins on Thursday, March 29. The fun concludes on Saturday, April 28 when the Coyotes host their spring game at the Graves Family Sports Complex. A trio of coaches joined the show to chat about the future of KWU football: assistants Matt Myers, Kre Webb and Josh Lewis.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Sandoval Earns KCAC Pitcher of the Week Honor...

March 21, 2018 6:06 am

Maryon Named KCAC Softball Player of the Week

 6:05 am

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 3-19

March 20, 2018 7:41 am

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-26

February 27, 2018 7:33 am

Latest Stories

Sports News

AUDIO: Central Kansas Outdoors with...

Join outdoor expert Bob Roberts on Saturday mornings on 1150 KSAL for the latest edition of Central ...

March 23, 2018 Comments

Domestic Dispute Turns Violent; End...

Kansas News

March 23, 2018

Tony’s Pizza Events Center &#...

Sports News

March 23, 2018

Police Searching for Intruders in H...

Top News

March 23, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Domestic Dispute Turns Vi...
March 23, 2018Comments
Burglars Caught on Camera
March 23, 2018Comments
National Evening of Scien...
March 22, 2018Comments
“Encouraging Youth ...
March 22, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH