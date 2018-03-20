AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 3-19

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is coming to a close.

Just two shows remain, with a special Thursday show taking place on March 22. The program runs every Monday in March from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn, located just past Lowe’s in Salina. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. On Fridays, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple to receive 15 percent off your lunch bill. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The young Coyote softball squad is starting to come together. Although KWU fell to No. 22 Morningside 5-3 and 11-8 in extra innings, the Coyotes are stringing together some strong performances. Wesleyan had a late charge in the first contest while suffering from an error in the seventh inning in the nightcap. The Coyotes are hoping to use that momentum for KCAC play as conference action begins at Wednesday at Bill Burke Park when KWU plays York. Interim head coach Shelby Graves joined the show to talk about Breast Cancer Awareness Day on Wednesday, and chatted about the progress of the team so far this season.

The First Bank Kansas – Smoky Hill Showdown turned to the diamond over the weekend. Kansas Wesleyan used seven runs in the seventh frame to take game one 14-7. The Coyotes recorded just two hits in the second contest, but they scratched across two runs as they won 2-0. Junior pitcher Jakob Sandoval was terrific, lasting eight innings, striking out nine, and giving up just three hits. KWU lost the final game of the series 5-1, but an impressive weekend for the Coyotes. Hear from head baseball coach Bill Neale and the junior lefty Jakob Sandoval.