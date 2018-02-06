AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-5

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are moving right along.

And so is the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball bounced back on Saturday with a much-needed victory. The Coyotes took down the Sterling Warriors 67-63 after falling to Southwestern 70-62 on Wednesday. KWU is tied for third in the KCAC standings with four games remaining.

For the men, they are rolling after winning their fifth straight, beating Sterling 73-66. Wesleyan also upset No. 6 Southwestern last Wednesday, 75-73, keeping the Coyotes in the hunt for a two seed in the KCAC postseason tournament.

KWU welcomes Friends on Wednesday with pregame coverage beginning at 5:45 on FM 104.9. Wesleyan ends the week on Saturday with a road trip to McPherson, pregame at 4:45 on FM 104.9.