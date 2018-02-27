AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-26

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is coming to a close.

Just four shows remain, following the conclusion of basketball season. The program runs every Monday in March from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn, located just past Lowe’s in Salina. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. On Fridays, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple to receive 15 percent off your lunch bill. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball squad closed out the 2017-18 campaign with an 84-72 loss at Oklahoma Wesleyan in the KCAC postseason tournament quarterfinals. The Coyotes led 19-15 in the first quarter, but a large run by the Eagles gave them the lead for good. KWU made 44 percent of its shots with 12 threes, but OKWU was just a bit better. The Coyotes ended the season with a 15-16 record.

For the Coyote men, they fell to Friends 81-74. KWU trailed by as many as 24 points as the Falcons connected on 63 percent of their shots. Wesleyan didn’t flinch, roaring back to take a 70-69 lead with three minutes to play. Unfortunately, the tank ran out of gas. The 2017-18 season was a memorable one for KWU, despite the short trip to the KCAC postseason tournament, a first since 2009-10. Kansas Wesleyan finished with a 16-13 record, its highest win total since 2008-09. The Coyotes recorded 14 victories in conference play, their most since 2006-07 when they won the KCAC regular-season championship.