Salina, KS

Now: 49 °

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 41 °

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-26

Pat StrathmanFebruary 27, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show is coming to a close.

Just four shows remain, following the conclusion of basketball season. The program runs every Monday in March from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn, located just past Lowe’s in Salina. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. On Fridays, show your Coyote pride by wearing purple to receive 15 percent off your lunch bill. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball squad closed out the 2017-18 campaign with an 84-72 loss at Oklahoma Wesleyan in the KCAC postseason tournament quarterfinals. The Coyotes led 19-15 in the first quarter, but a large run by the Eagles gave them the lead for good. KWU made 44 percent of its shots with 12 threes, but OKWU was just a bit better. The Coyotes ended the season with a 15-16 record.

For the Coyote men, they fell to Friends 81-74. KWU trailed by as many as 24 points as the Falcons connected on 63 percent of their shots. Wesleyan didn’t flinch, roaring back to take a 70-69 lead with three minutes to play. Unfortunately, the tank ran out of gas. The 2017-18 season was a memorable one for KWU, despite the short trip to the KCAC postseason tournament, a first since 2009-10. Kansas Wesleyan finished with a 16-13 record, its highest win total since 2008-09. The Coyotes recorded 14 victories in conference play, their most since 2006-07 when they won the KCAC regular-season championship.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

Wesleyan’s Remarkable Comeback Falls Sh...

February 22, 2018 10:54 pm

Red-hot Oklahoma Wesleyan Ends Coyotes’ Sea...

February 21, 2018 11:05 pm

Bethany’s Ferguson Tabbed as KCAC Coach...

February 20, 2018 4:23 pm

KWU’s Gandy Earns KCAC Defensive Player...

 4:18 pm

Latest Stories

Top News

Road to Cheyenne Rolls Through Sali...

The road to Cheyenne will roll through Salina. Championship Bull Riding "Showdown in Salina" is comi...

February 27, 2018 Comments

AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show...

Sports News

February 27, 2018

2018 Area Sub-State Brackets &...

Sports News

February 27, 2018

Man Killed in Shootout With Multipl...

Top News

February 27, 2018

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Teen Accused of Junction ...
February 26, 2018Comments
Graffiti Art Takes Center...
February 26, 2018Comments
“Good Wife” S...
February 26, 2018Comments
Man Assaulted by Girlfrie...
February 26, 2018Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2018 - EEO