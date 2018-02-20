AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-19

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are moving right along.

And so is the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

The Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball team had a mixed bag of results a week ago. KWU took down Tabor for the third consecutive time, claiming a 61-54 victory on Senior Night. In the final 2:31, Wesleyan scored the final 12 points, and held Tabor to 0-for-9 from the field get the win. In the road contest on Saturday, the Coyotes were equally as ice cold, falling to Oklahoma Wesleyan 66-47. The season isn’t over, though as Kansas Wesleyan heads back to Bartlesville, Okla. as the six seed of the KCAC postseason tournament. Tipoff Wednesday is at 7 with pregame at 6:45 on FM 104.9 and the KCAC Radio Network.

Head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman joined the show, but he brought the “real” coach Showman, his wife Jen. Coach Jen Showman is the head cheer coach at Kansas Wesleyan. Her squad finished fourth at the KCAC Championships, with a score of 66.7. Logan Matthews (SR/Murrieta, Calif.) and Michelle Sugimura (FR/Mississauga, Ontario) were named Second Team All-KCAC in Cheer.

Finally, the Coyote men’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a win and a loss. KWU edged Tabor 80-75, charging back in the contest after trailing by 15 points at one point in the second half. Wesleyan used that momentum to open the game at Oklahoma Wesleyan, but a 14-0 run by the Eagles gave them the win 81-53. Kansas Wesleyan won a coin flip to be the No. 3 seed at the KCAC postseason tournament. The Coyotes host Friends on Thursday, tipoff at 7 with pregame at 6:45 on FM 104.9. Joining head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson were seniors Jamon Fulton, Terell Gandy and Raul Neri.