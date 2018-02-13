AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 2-12

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are moving right along.

And so is the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

Just two games are left for the Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball team and the squad is looking to finish strong. The Coyotes fell last Wednesday to No. 22 Friends 100-86 and followed that up with a 60-48 defeat to McPherson on the road. KWU is tied for fifth in the KCAC standings with a pair of opportunities to rise up to finish in the top four of the league.

New head softball coach Kevin Jannusch had quite the start in his coaching debut. The Coyotes went 2-1 and the Cowtown Classic in Fort Worth, Texas, but the interesting story deals with the bus catching on fire. Coach Jannusch chatted about the crazy weekend.

Kansas Wesleyan men’s basketball is hoping to close out the season with a pair of victories. Last Wednesday, KWU nipped Friends 88-80, but the Coyotes saw their six-game win streak come to an end after an 87-72 loss to McPherson. Kansas Wesleyan is tied for second at the moment and controls its destiny this week.

Wesleyan has Senior Night this Wednesday, hosting the Tabor Bluejays. It’s also Breast Cancer Awareness Night with pregame starting at 5:45 on FM 104.9. On Saturday, Wesleyan heads south to Bartlesville, Okla., taking on the Oklahoma Wesleyan Eagles. Pregame at 4:45 on FM 104.9.