AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 1-29

Pat StrathmanJanuary 30, 2018

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are moving right along.

And so is the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show.  The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

Last week, the Kansas Wesleyan women’s basketball team went 1-1. The Coyotes dropped a heartbreaking loss to St. Mary 69-68 in the closing seconds of overtime. But, KWU brushed itself off and clamped down defensively on the Bethel Threshers, edging Bethel 61-53. Head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman joined the show to break down last week’s action.

The Coyote men had an excellent week. On Wednesday, Wesleyan held St. Mary to one field goal in the final 12 minutes of the first half, allowing the Coyotes to claim an 80-64 victory. It was the second largest margin of victory in KCAC play for KWU. The Coyotes followed that up with a 75-67 takedown of Bethel on Saturday. Freshman Darius Hammond sparked an 11-0 run to end the first half and combined with senior Terell Gandy on a pair of threes to knock out the Threshers. Head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson recapped last week’s play.

Baseball is officially underway with softball just around the corner. The Coyotes were picked fourth in the KCAC softball coaches preseason poll. KWU has a new head coach in Kevin Jannusch, who was hired on January 11, 2018. He hopped on the show to preview the upcoming season.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2018. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

