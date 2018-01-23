AUDIO: Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show 1-22

The Kansas Wesleyan Coyotes are moving right along.

And so is the Kansas Wesleyan Coaches Show. The program made its return for 2018 and the program will run every Monday from 6 to 7 pm, live at Burger Theory inside the Holiday Inn just past Lowe’s. Come in for the $6.99 Build-Your-Own-Burger Special that includes a side. Various members of the Wesleyan athletic department will be there.

Last week, the KWU women’s basketball team picked up a monster victory at Ottawa. The Coyotes ignored the shooting woes to sink Ottawa 49-45. Wesleyan shot 27 percent from the floor, but forced 25 Brave turnovers in the victory. The ice-cold shooting continued on Saturday against Bethany as the Coyotes fell 62-48. For the second straight game, KWU was a 27 percent from the floor. Head women’s basketball coach Ryan Showman recapped the week, looked ahead in the season and chatted about the KCAC.

The weather might be frigid, but that doesn’t mean baseball isn’t in session. In fact, the Coyotes are gearing up for their season opener on Thursday against Central Christian. Wesleyan was picked to finish sixth in the KCAC preseason coaches poll. Head baseball coach Bill Neale previewed the season while discussing some stats that he doesn’t like in baseball.

Much like the women’s basketball team, the men’s squad had a poor-shooting day. The Coyotes recorded a season-low 28 percent, falling to Ottawa 78-46. KWU bounced back against its rival, downing the Bethany Swedes 80-77. The bench scored 47 points and made key buckets down the stretch to claim the season series. Head men’s basketball coach Anthony Monson summarized last week and much more.

Kansas Wesleyan basketball is back in action on Wednesday when the Coyotes welcome the St. Mary Spires. Pregame starts at 5:45 on FM 104.9. As for Saturday, Wesleyan battles Bethel with pregame at 4:45 on FM 104.9.