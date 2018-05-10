AUDIO: Kansas Turf Relishes Dream Project at Bill Snyder Family Stadium

Jake Farrant has always had a special connection with the outdoors. Back in third grade, Farrant rode mowers in tiny Meriden, Kan., smelling the freshly-cut grass as time wasted away. As he aged, Farrant turned to his uncle, Rick, founder and principal of GreatLIFE, helping in the golf course construction and sod industry.

That love has turned into something much more.

In 2008, Farrant founded Kansas Turf, a sports construction company. Three years later, his brother joined the growing company, which completed its dream project of replacing the artificial turf field at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, home to the Kansas State Wildcats.

📝 Progress report: Powercat has been placed at the 50#KStateFB pic.twitter.com/6PMgAR38bH — K-State Athletics (@kstatesports) May 7, 2018

The Farrant family has always adored football. Both Jake and Bryce played at Jefferson West High School, the same school that features the Farrants as assistant coaches on the football team. Also on the coaching staff is Pat Ross, who added more power behind the Kansas Turf name.

Ross served three years as defensive coordinator for Kansas Wesleyan University before accepting the head coaching position at Ottawa. While in charge of the Braves, Ross coached Jake, creating a bond that was strengthened during Ross’ time as head coach of Lindenwood University, a NCAA Division-II school.

Following 13 years, Farrant convinced Ross to travel to the town of 783 people, opening the door to collegiate opportunities.

After the first high school football project at Silver Lake High School in 2010, Kansas Turf rose to the college ranks, working at Missouri Valley College, a NAIA program. On Thursday, Kansas Turf unveiled its crown jewel, something that Farrant cherishes.

Kansas Turf completed 19 projects last year, but has increased to 30 for 2018. Previous work includes service at Mercedes-Benz Superdome, home to the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.

Below is a more in-depth interview with Jake Farrant, who discusses the value of artificial turf, Kansas pride, and much more.