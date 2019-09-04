Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/3

Pat StrathmanSeptember 4, 2019

Kansas football picked up its first win of the season, 24-17, over Indiana State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, earning the first win of the Les Miles era.

After falling behind 17-16 with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Carter Stanley led the Jayhawks on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead back from the Sycamores. Stanley capped the drive with a 22-yard strike to senior Daylon Charlot in the back of the end zone with 2:04 remaining.

Up next for Kansas: Coastal Carolina. The Jayhawks kick off Saturday at 6 with pregame at 4:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.” Hanni recapped the beginning of the Les Miles era.

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

