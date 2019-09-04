AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/3

Kansas football picked up its first win of the season, 24-17, over Indiana State at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, earning the first win of the Les Miles era.

After falling behind 17-16 with 4:24 remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Carter Stanley led the Jayhawks on an eight-play, 75-yard drive to take the lead back from the Sycamores. Stanley capped the drive with a 22-yard strike to senior Daylon Charlot in the back of the end zone with 2:04 remaining.

Up next for Kansas: Coastal Carolina. The Jayhawks kick off Saturday at 6 with pregame at 4:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.” Hanni recapped the beginning of the Les Miles era.

