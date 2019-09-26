Salina, KS

AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/25

Pat StrathmanSeptember 26, 2019

The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers, 29-24, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, in the team’s conference-opener on Saturday.

Senior quarterback Carter Stanley led the Kansas offense with 275 yards passing and three touchdowns, including a second-quarter strike to junior wide receiver Kwamie Lassiter II  and a third quarter 75-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment.

The 75-yard strike to Parchment was the longest touchdown of the season for the Jayhawks. Stanley connected with Parchment for a second time for a three-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to bring the Jayhawks within five. Parchment finished with 132 total yards, his third 100+ yard game of the season, including his second in a row.

Defensively, the Jayhawks brought down West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall three times in the first half, including individual sacks from Dru Prox and Caleb Sampson. Prox, junior hawk Kyron Johnson and senior safety Mike Lee led the Jayhawks on the defensive end with nine tackles each.

Up next for Kansas: TCU. The Jayhawks kick off Saturday at 11:00 with pregame at 9:30 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

You can catch Brian every Tuesday at 5:40 pm on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL. The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.

