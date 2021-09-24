AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/23

The Baylor Bears used a big second half to top the Kansas Jayhawks 45-7 at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game marked the Big 12 opener for both teams. Kansas fell to 1-2 on the season and 0-1 in conference play. Baylor is now 3-0 overall and 1-0 in conference.

The Jayhawks return to action on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Duke. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m., CT on the ACC Network.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Nemnich True Value in Ellsworth. All the best deals in hardware, tools, paint, home, garden, and more.