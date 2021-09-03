AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/2

The 2021 season is officially set for kickoff for the Kansas Jayhawks, as KU is set to open the season under the lights on Friday night at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium versus South Dakota. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

The game will mark the debut of Head Coach Lance Leipold, who arrived at Kansas in late April, ready to lead the Jayhawks. Leipold brings a career record of 146-39 with him to Lawrence and won six Division III National Championships at Wisconsin-Whitewater. Leipold spent the last six years at Buffalo, going 37-33 overall and 30-16 over the last four years.

The Friday night opener for the Jayhawks marks the first Friday night home opener for Kansas since a 47-0 win over Washburn to open the 1944 season.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

