AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/17

Behind 187 yards from senior running back Khalil Herbert and 122 yards from sophomore running back Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas was able to turn an early 10-0 deficit into a 48-24 win over Boston College at Alumni Stadium on Friday night.

After an interception on his first pass attempt of the game, senior quarterback Carter Stanley rebounded to complete 20-of-27 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns in helping the Jayhawks give head coach Les Miles a win in his 200th career game as head coach.

Stanley’s top target was junior wide receiver Andrew Parchment, who finished the game with eight catches for 100 yards, marking his second 100-yard receiving game on the season. Parchment also scored twice for the Jayhawks.

For the second-straight game, junior Dru Prox led the Jayhawks with double-digit tackles, where he totaled 10 tackles. Senior Bryce Torneden also helped the Jayhawks’ defense with nine total tackles.

Up next for Kansas: West Virginia. The Jayhawks kick off Saturday at 3:30 with pregame at 2 on Real Country 101.7.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.” Hanni recapped the remarkable win in Boston.

