AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/16

Pat StrathmanSeptember 17, 2021

Jason Bean became the first Kansas quarterback to rush for more than 100 yards in 19 years Friday night, but the Jayhawks fell to No. 17/19 Coastal Carolina 49-22 at Brooks Stadium.

The Jayhawks led in the first half, and cut the Coastal Carolina deficit to six at one point in the second half, but the Chanticleers offense punched it in three times over the third and fourth quarters to secure a hard-fought win over the Jayhawks.

With the loss, Kansas dropped to 1-1 on the season. Coastal Carolina improved to 2-0 on the year.

ead Coach Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks will return home on Saturday, Sept. 18 to host the Baylor Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, marking both team’s Big 12 Conference opener and the first Big 12 Conference game to be played this season. Kickoff is slated for 2:30 p.m. with pregame at 1 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by Nemnich True Value in Ellsworth.

