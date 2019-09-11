AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 9/10

Kansas football fell short Saturday night to Coastal Carolina, 12-7, in David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks started strong out of the gate, putting together an eight-play, 65-yard drive, capped off with a Khalil Herbert 41-yard touchdown run that put Kansas up 7-0 early in the first quarter.

It was KU’s rushing attack that kept the Jayhawks within striking distance of the Chanticleers. Sophomore Pooka Williams finished with 22 carries and 99 yards in his first game of the 2019 season. Meanwhile, Herbert tallied 82 yards on eight carries.

Defensively, junior linebacker Dru Prox led the effort as he ended the game with a career-best 11 tackles.

Up next for Kansas: Boston College. The Jayhawks kick off Friday at 6:30.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of "Jayhawk Weekly." Hanni recapped the loss to Coastal Carolina.

