AUDIO: Jayhawk Weekly w/Brian Hanni – 3/4

The No. 17 Kansas Jayhawks took down No. 2 Baylor, 71-58, Saturday night in Allen Fieldhouse, extending Kansas’ streak to 38 consecutive wins on senior day.

The Jayhawks improve to 18-8 overall and finish the regular season 12-6 in Big 12 play, while handing Baylor (18-1, 10-1 Big 12) its first loss of the season.

Kansas was led by junior David McCormack who scored 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting. Joining McCormack in double figures for KU was senior Marcus Garrett with 14 points and sophomore Christian Braun with 11. Redshirt-freshman Jalen Wilson led all rebounders in the game pulling down 14 boards.

No. 13 Kansas Jayhawks overcame a 15-point second-half deficit to upend UTEP 67-62, in its final regular season game of the season inside Allen Fieldhouse Thursday.

The 15-point comeback was Kansas’ largest of the season that resulted in a win and the most since Jan. 15, 2018, when Kansas overcame a 16-point deficit to defeat West Virginia, 71-66.

KU improved to 19-8 on the season and the Jayhawks posted a 13-1 record in Allen Fieldhouse. UTEP fell to 12-11.

UP NEXT

Kansas will enter the 2021 Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship, March 13-13, at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, as the No. 2 or 3 seed. KU will open play in the event’s quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11.

Kansas is 76-28 all-time in postseason conference tournaments, including a 46-12 record in the Big 12 Championship. The Jayhawks have won 15 league tourney titles with 11 of those in the Big 12 era and its last in 2018. Kansas is 20-3 in the Big 12 Championship quarterfinals.

Voice of the Jayhawks Brian Hanni hopped on In The Zone for the latest installment of “Jayhawk Weekly.”

The weekly chats are brought to you by State Farm Insurance – Anthony Hopkins.